CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Federal Judge Orders Texas to Remove Floating Barrier From the Rio Grande

    TAKING THE L

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Texas must remove the floating barriers it installed in the Rio Grande River as a deterrent for migrants, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

    Adrees Latif/Reuters

    Texas must remove the floating barriers it installed in the Rio Grande River as a deterrent for migrants, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. The decision marks a major win for the Biden administration, which filed a lawsuit in July to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to dismantle the potentially deadly device along the U.S.-Mexico border. Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Ezra ordered Texas to fund the removal of the barriers by Sept. 15 and restricted the state from building any new structure that would block the boundary between the two countries.

    Read it at The Dallas Morning News
    ,