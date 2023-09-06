Federal Judge Orders Texas to Remove Floating Barrier From the Rio Grande

Read it at The Dallas Morning News
Texas must remove the floating barriers it installed in the Rio Grande River as a deterrent for migrants, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. The decision marks a major win for the Biden administration, which filed a lawsuit in July to force Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to dismantle the potentially deadly device along the U.S.-Mexico border. Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Ezra ordered Texas to fund the removal of the barriers by Sept. 15 and restricted the state from building any new structure that would block the boundary between the two countries.