TX Governor Rescinds Endorsement of Republican Who Said Challengers Are Running Because They’re ‘Asian’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded his endorsement of state Rep. Rick Miller on Tuesday after the Republican claimed he was only facing primary challengers because they are “Asian.” In an interview with The Houston Chronicle, Miller said that two of his opponents likely decided to enter the race because they’re Asian in a district with a large Asian population.
“He’s a Korean. He has decided because, because he is an Asian that my district might need an Asian to win. And that’s kind of racist in my mind, but anyway, that’s not necessary, at least not yet,” Miller said of one of his opponents, Fort Bend GOP Chairman Jacey Jetton.
While Abbott initially endorsed the “strong, principled conservative” for another term on Oct. 15, the governor’s campaign website removed his endorsement of Miller on Tuesday. “Representative Miller’s comments are inappropriate and out of touch with the values of the Republican Party. In light of Rep. Miller’s comments, the governor is withdrawing his endorsement,” Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement to The Texas Tribune.