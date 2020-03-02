Texas Governor Accuses CDC of ‘Negligence’ After Release of Coronavirus Patient
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott slammed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials on Monday for carelessly discharging a woman who was infected with the novel coronavirus from a San Antonio medical facility. “What the CDC did is completely unacceptable,” Abbott said during a press conference. “It appears to be a case of negligence with regard to allowing this person who had coronavirus to leave Texas Center for Infectious Disease and go back into the general population. I think they understand the magnitude of the error.” The woman had been isolated after she returned to the U.S. from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Abbott also urged CDC officials to amplify their testing procedures for the virus. “They must improve their protocols and they must be absolutely certain that before they allow anybody to be released from any location in San Antonio they can ensure the public that whoever they are releasing does not have coronavirus,” Abbott said.