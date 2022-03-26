Greg Gutfeld Blames Hunter Biden’s Laptop for Famine Because Why Not

As experts warn of severe food shortages and famine brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Greg Gutfeld on Friday attempted—in a roundabout way—to explain what he thinks led to the current dire situation: a laptop belonging to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Gutfled, a co-host of the Fox News roundtable show The Five, invoked the 2004 science fiction movie The Butterfly Effect during a discussion about deficient food supply and subsequent price increases forecasted by the Biden administration.

“This is a consequence of the laptop coverup,” Gutfeld began, referring to how Twitter and Facebook blocked or restricted links to an October 2020 New York Post article (pitched by Rudy Giuliani) containing nefarious material alleged to have come from a laptop owned by Biden. This topic, which was met with skepticism by several media outlets and even some of the Post’s own reporters at the time, returned to the airwaves last week when The New York Times confirmed that the contents belonged to Biden, who remains under investigation over his taxes and foreign work.

“Let’s do The Butterfly Effect here using the laptop,” Gutfeld explained. “Number one: the New York Post publishes the laptop story, and then tech and media and the Democrats collude together to bury it, and therefore we don’t know about ‘the big guy,’ Joe Biden, and that corruption.”

What exactly “that corruption” meant, Gutfeld didn’t specify. From there, he argued that had this trio not worked to “bury” the laptop story, Donald Trump would have won re-election. Instead, he said, Biden “wins the election—thanks to the cabal—and then the unpredictable force of Trump is missing.”

Gutfeld wrapped up his theory by saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the Biden administration provides an “opening” to launch his attack. Putin “uses the U.S.--Ukraine agreement [about] NATO on November 10 to invade. Famine!” a confident-sounding Gutfeld exclaimed. “That’s the butterfly effect. It goes all the way back to the laptop coverup.”

When Gutfeld turned to co-host Jesse Watters and asked if he felt likewise, Watters couldn’t help but say yes. “I do agree,” he replied. “I do.”