Greg Gutfeld Lashes Out at Tucker Carlson’s ‘Hall Monitor’ Critics
LEAVE HIM ALONE!
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld once again came running to the defense of Tucker Carlson on Tuesday as more embarrassing behind-the-scenes clips of Carlson’s comments leaked to the press. Replying to a Twitter thread of the cringey comments—including one particularly disturbing exchange in which Carlson said he’d like to talk about sex techniques with Piers Morgan—Gutfeld played down the significance of the remarks. “Apparently everyone understands nonsense banter between segments except for hall monitor failures bitterly chronicling the lives of the far more successful,” Gutfeld wrote. His impassioned defense comes after he last month derided his current Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera after Rivera referred to “Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory” as “bullshit.” “You’re a class act Geraldo,” Gutfeld replied. “A real man of the people.”