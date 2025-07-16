Greg Gutfeld Reclaims His Own N-Word: ‘What Up, My Nazi?’

Greg Gutfeld on Tuesday proposed a shocking way for conservatives like him to deflect from allegations of fascism: make “Nazi” their n-word.

The Fox News host, who didn’t do himself any favors in critics’ eyes two years ago when he floated civil war because “elections don’t work,” told his colleagues on The Five that it made more sense to embrace the undesirable label rather than run from it, because “the criticism doesn’t mater to us.”

“You know what? I’ve said this before: we need to learn from the Blacks,” he said, citing “the way they were able to remove the power from the n-word by using it.”

Gutfeld then gave an example of how he would be addressing his politically-similar peers.

“So from now on it’s, ‘What up, my Nazi?’ ‘Hey, what up, my Nazi?’ Hey, what’s hanging, my Nazi?’” he said, as Jesse Watters chuckled and Harold Ford Jr., who is Black, pushed back with several “hey”s.

Gutfeld announced Tuesday that he had come up with a way to embrace the undesirable label of "Nazi." John Lamparski/Getty Images

Mononymous co-host Kennedy then blurted out, “Nazi, please!”

That thrilled Gutfeld, who bursted out laughing.

“Thank God you did a hard ‘i’ there,” he joked.

Gutfeld, who hosts a late-night “comedy” show on Fox where he permits saying the word “ret---ed,” has had no shortage of out-of-left-field takes to go along with his semi-embrace of civil war.

When not weighing in on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s sex life or complaining that college students aren’t attractive, the former Red Eye host is arguing that “woke-ism is every bit as racist as white nationalism” and that “like 98 percent” of racist accusations are false.