Greg Gutfeld Says Jewish Ceasefire Protesters ‘Don’t Have a Say’
HARSH
Jewish protesters demanding a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas “don’t have a say” in the matter, Greg Gutfeld argued Wednesday on The Five. The same day that a U.S. Capitol protest reportedly organized by the group Jewish Voice for Peace resulted in hundreds of arrests, the Fox News host said it’s too late for a ceasefire. “You can’t break a ceasefire, wage war, and then call a ceasefire,” he said. “Jewish protesters calling for a ceasefire is like the typical leftist pleading not to arrest their mugger because he had a bad childhood. It’s not going to work. You don’t have a say over the justice that will be enacted because you weren’t the one affected by it.” Also on Wednesday, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets in Chicago to call for an end to the hostilities. Since Hamas’ invasion earlier this month, Israel has been targeting Gaza with airstrikes.