Greg Gutfeld Takes a Swipe at GOP Debate Moderator’s ‘DNC’ Questions
‘WORST’
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld took issue Thursday with the set-up of the second GOP primary debate, which was conducted by moderators from Fox, Fox Business Network, and the Spanish language channel Univision. “Fox joining Univision, perhaps was the worst partnership I’ve ever seen since Bud Light hired Dylan Mulvaney,” Gutfeld said on The Five, referring to the beer company’s brief marketing stint with the transgender influencer that caused right-wing backlash. Regarding Univision anchor Ilia Calderón’s questions, which touched on issues seldom addressed by GOP presidential candidates, Gutfeld said they resembled a “deliberate list prepared by the [Democratic National Committee] to tweak the candidates, to tweak the audience.” Gutfeld clarified that his gripe was not with his own employer, but rather the Republican National Committee, which “felt they had to have Fox partner with Univision as if it would be value added, when in fact it was value subtracted.” Fox News’ moderator at the debate was Gutfeld’s colleague, Dana Perino, whom he commended for “pretty much shouldering the load for two hours.”