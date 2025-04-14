It may be hard to believe, but four people in the United States currently have no idea how the first few months of President Donald Trump’s second term are going.

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, however, is going to pop their bubble soon.

Gutfeld will be hosting a new, three-part game show for Fox’s streaming service Fox Nation titled Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss?, the network announced Monday.

The show will follow four contestants who have been in complete isolation since January 20 (aka Trump’s inauguration) as they try to discern which news headlines are true and which aren’t.

As detailed by Fox News, between January 20 and April 13, the four participants resided in upstate New York with no phones, internet, television, or social media.

Before reintegrating into society and getting the full download, however, the four have to pass Gutfeld’s test first and successfully sift through both real and fake headlines from the past three months.

Elon Musk’s work at the Department of Government Efficiency alone could likely fill up an entire episode, so it’s safe to assume that Gutfeld has a solid surfeit of stories to pick from (and a lot more to make up).

The winner will ultimately be rewarded with a grand prize of $50,000.

Greg Gutfeld’s What Did I Miss? will tape in front of a live audience and will include a panel featuring other Fox mainstays like Kat Timpf and Jamie Lissow.

The game show will premiere on Fox Nation on May 12, with its second and third episodes subsequently releasing on the 13th and 14th, respectively.

“Truth can be stranger than fiction, and who better to help isolated Americans catch up on the headlines they missed during an unprecedented news cycle than Greg Gutfeld,” Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said in a statement. “We are excited for Fox Nation subscribers to have exclusive access to America’s most-watched late-night host’s game show debut as he informs contestants about what really happened while they were completely off the grid and isolated from the outside world.”

“For these four contestants to learn what really happened while they were living in isolation, they’ll have to get through me first. Lucky them,” Gutfeld added.

Along with hosting his own eponymous late night show, Gutfeld also co-hosts Fox News’ The Five which has sat atop cable news’ most-watched programs list for the past few months.