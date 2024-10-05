Greg Gutfeld Outraged by ‘The View’ Host’s Wild Melania Theory

Fox News chat show host Greg Gutfeld threw a tantrum over conspiracy theories made on The View about Melania Trump after the former first lady revealed she supported abortion rights.

Gutfeld showed a clip from ABC’s daytime show where co-host Sunny Hostin claimed Melania Trump, who made a passionate defense of abortion rights in her memoir, “hates” her husband and “does not want to be the first lady.”

“She destroyed the Rose Garden,” Hostin said on The View, referencing a controversial redesign of the White House’s backyard.

“Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas,” she continued. “She doesn’t want to decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room as him. She can’t tolerate him.”

Outraged by Hostin’s speculations, Gutfeld launched an attack on Hostin's own character.

“How does she know all this? It’s because she’s talking about herself,” he said. “When anybody tries to read your mind, they can’t. So they have no choice but to pull the things out of their own head replace it.”

He also questioned whether the host on The View had used any logic in coming to her conclusion.

“I find it interesting that they’re mocking Melania for disagreeing with her husband. Would they have applauded Melania if they thought exactly the same way?”

Gutfeld did not talk about the issue itself—and the awkward dilemma it has created for the former president.

In the book, Melania Trump wrote: “It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”

Trump’s running mate JD Vance, meanwhile, has found himself looking for ways to backtrack on comments he made in 2022 supporting a national ban on abortion.