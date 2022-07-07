On Wednesday, Fox News’ The Five took on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declining to comment when pressed by reporters on the latest reported developments in the Hunter Biden laptop saga.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld, after claiming that Jean-Pierre can brush off such questions “because the media will comply,” called upon the GOP to investigate the president’s son should the party regain control of one or both chambers of Congress next year. Gutfeld’s reason: The Jan. 6 hearings and both impeachments of former President Donald Trump have been pointless.

“There was a good piece in the New York Post by [House Minority Leader] Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) about what they are planning to do,” Gutfeld said. “And I think they have to do this if only for the petty revenge of wasting our time with these impeachments and with this hearing. Revenge, yes—I’m not beneath it.”

In that Post article, McCarthy, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) wrote that a Republican-led Congress “will be committed to uncovering the facts the Democrats, Big Tech and the legacy media have suppressed” about Hunter Biden.

Gutfeld’s colleague and designated liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov, meanwhile, said she’d welcome such hearings. As for the White House declining to wade into the matter, though, she said President Biden himself “should say something about this.”

“It is just not fair to your own employees that they have to talk about it and get asked these questions,” Tarlov said. “I don’t think that it is Karine Jean-Pierre’s question to be answered.”

Then, shifting to Republicans’ midterm campaign strategy, Tarlov urged them to “please run on Hunter Biden,” suggesting that that’s not a winning issue with voters.

Gutfeld responded by claiming the issue “has to be investigated.”

“It may not play a role in electing anybody, but that’s not what Republicans are into. The Democrats are into that. The Democrats are into creating show trials,” Gutfeld claimed.

“That’s not true,” Tarlov countered. “Kevin McCarthy admitted that Benghazi was a show trial—literally admitted that the point was to get Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers down.”