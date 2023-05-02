Greg Gutfeld’s ‘Late-Night Comedy Show’ Unaffected by Writers Strike
WHO NEEDS WRITERS?
Greg Gutfeld has framed his Fox News show Gutfeld! as a direct competitor to the network late-night shows hosted by comedians like Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and others, even going so far as to dub himself the “King of Late Night” due to his ratings success. But unlike those shows, which will immediately shut down production starting Tuesday night after the Writers Guild of America went on strike, Gutfeld! will reportedly proceed as scheduled. An anonymous source at Fox News told The Daily Beast that it is part of a larger anti-union trend at the network. So while Gutfeld! has “some writers,” they are “all non-union like everyone else who works there.” So maybe it’s not exactly the same as those shows, which rely on actual comedy writers for jokes about the news.