Greg Louganis Auctioning Off Olympic Medals for LGBTQ Causes

Greg Louganis is auctioning off three of his Olympic medals to benefit LGBTQ and AIDS organizations. The diver, who came out as gay and HIV-positive in the mid-1990s, said the move “enables the medals to go beyond me.” NBC Los Angeles reports that the trio—a silver from 1976 and two golds from 1984 and 1988—could bring in more than $2 million for charity. Louganis, 63, won two other medals, but he gave one to his coach and another to the mother of Ryan White, a 13-year-old who died from AIDS he contracted through a blood transfusion.