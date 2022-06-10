Greg Norman Compared to Al Capone After Golf Writer Removed From Press Conference for Asking Saudi Questions

Read it at Daily Mail
Golf’s civil war heated up Thursday when a journalist was thrown out of a LIV Golf press conference in London after asking questions about the Saudi-funded tour. “Well, a couple of neckless security dudes just physically removed me from Phil Mickelson’s press conference, saying they were acting on orders from their boss, whom they refused to name. (Greg Norman? [Mohammed bin Salman]? Al Capone?),” writer Alan Shipnuck tweeted after being ejected from the event. He later shared a screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Greg “The Shark” Norman—CEO of the LIV breakaway tour—in which Norman said he “did not hear” about Shipnuck’s removal. “That’s funny,” Shipnuck replied, before sharing a picture of Norman standing right behind him sporting a furious expression as Shipnuck remonstrated with security at the event.