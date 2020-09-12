A Senior Adviser to Kanye West Works With a Swedish Party Founded by White Supremacists: Report
FLASHING WHITES
A senior adviser paid $1.3 million by Kanye West’s campaign is also a longtime adviser to Sweden’s nationalist party, Vice reports. Gregg Keller, a Republican strategist based in Missouri who runs Atlas Strategy Group, has worked to help Kanye 2020 appear on the ballot in various states, an effort which has met with dubious success as West has been booted from the November election in multiple places. Keller also advises the Sweden Democrats, a nationalist party in the Scandinavian nation that, according to one expert who spoke to Vice, believes that “the nation should be homogenous and reborn.” White supremacists founded the party in the 1980s, but it has sought the mainstream in recent years. One Sweden Democrat in the country’s parliament, Tobias Andersson, told Vice that Keller advised the party on campaign tactics.