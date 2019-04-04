San Antonio’s Popovich Loses it, Gets Ejected Just 63 Seconds Into Denver Game
BALLISTIC
San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich has a short fuse—63 seconds long, to be exact. The coach may have set a new NBA record Wednesday night when he became furious over a non-foul call at the start of a game against the Denver Nuggets and was slapped with a technical by official Mark Ayotte. Popovich couldn’t let it go was handed another from official David Guthrie. San Antonio was trailing 5-0 as he made his way back to the locker room. Assistant Coach Ettore Messina took over as the Spurs went on to lose 113-85. The super-quick ejection could be a league record—the last time a coach was ordered off in the first two minutes of a game was Washington’s Flip Saunders, who, in 2012, was thrown out 106 seconds into a game. Popovich also was ejected Sunday in a loss to the Sacramento Kings.