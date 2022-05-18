Prison Officer Facing Firing for Posting Sick Shooting Meme About Buffalo Market Shooting
‘TOO SOON?’
A New York state prison officer is facing termination after sharing a sick internet meme that mocked Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket. Ten people, the majority of them Black, were killed by an alleged white-supremacist gunman at the Tops grocery store. According to The Washington Post, the New York Corrections Department is moving to fire longtime officer Gregory Foster II, who had shared a picture of the store with a caption requesting a “clean up” in the aisles. “Too soon?” he allegedly wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post. The newspaper said Foster, who has been suspended pending an investigation, joined the department in 1997 and worked at Attica Correctional Facility, less than an hour’s drive from Buffalo.