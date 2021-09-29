He Drowned Before He Could Cash Winning Lottery Ticket

Read it at ABC12
A Michigan man who hit the lottery for $45,000 and was waiting for a Social Security card to collect his winnings never got the chance. Gregory Jarvis, 57, drowned earlier this month and police found the uncashed ticket still in his wallet, ABC12 reports. “We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that’s where he ended up in the water, no foul play suspected,” Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek told the station. The ticket was given to Jarvis’ relatives.