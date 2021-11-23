NJ Man on the Run After Beating Daughter to Death with Baseball Bat Found Dead
‘FAMILY EMERGENCY’
A fugitive wanted for allegedly beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat has been found dead, New Jersey authorities said Tuesday. Gregory Keleman, 57, was also wanted for the attempted murder of his wife in the same attack. The man’s remains were located in a wooded area close to the family’s Voorhees home, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Keleman was dead of “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a spokesperson explained.
Sheri Kelemen, the man’s wife, was seriously injured in the Monday morning attack. She told investigators she woke up once her husband began hitting her with the bat, allegedly crying out, “I can’t take it anymore.” She said she managed to make it to her daughter, 22-year-old Katherine Keleman, who was in her bedroom, “unresponsive and covered in blood.” According to prosecutors, authorities responding to the scene found Keleman and his car missing. Less than two hours after Katherine was pronounced dead at a hospital, Keleman contacted his employer to say “he had a family emergency and that he was going to be late to work.”