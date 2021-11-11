Capitol Rioter Accused of Flagpole Attack on Cop Arrested After Another Suspect Identifies Him
TIPPED OFF
An alleged Capitol rioter who stands accused of assaulting a cop with a flagpole was arrested Wednesday after another riot suspect helpfully identified him to investigators. Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, was arrested in Cleveland, Alabama, on Wednesday and hit with a long list of riot-related charges in a court appearance later in the day. Court documents alleged that surveillance footage captured Nix hammering a flagpole against the East House Doors of the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to gain unlawful entry, then striking a Capitol officer with the pole six minutes later. The documents state that Nix was identified by another alleged rioter when the footage was played to them by investigators in July. “The individual identified as Nix was an older white male with gray facial hair and was wearing a black and neon yellow hooded sweatshirt,” the document reads. A screenshot included in the document shows Nix flipping the bird at a surveillance camera. He’s due back in court next Friday.