CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
PREDATOR
Serial Kid Rapist Tied to Timothy McVeigh Freed Early
Read it at The Spokesman-Review
A serial pedophile with ties to Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh was released from federal prison Friday five years early because of good behavior. Gregory Lee McCrea, 75, who encouraged his victims to call him Papa Smurf, was sentenced in 1999 to 25 years after pleading guilty to molesting eight children as young as 3 years old—though he estimated he had raped or sexually assaulted hundreds more. The Spokesman-Review reported that McCrea—who had links to anti-government militias and murderous white supremacist Chevie Kehoe—could be arrested if he returns to Spokane, Washington, and forced to serve time left on a state sentence.