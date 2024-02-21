Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence on ‘Barbie’ Oscars Snubs
‘JUST HAPPY’
In an interview with Time, Greta Gerwig spoke out for the first time on the Oscars snub that sent the internet into a rage. While her blockbuster hit Barbie got eight nominations, both star Margot Robbie and director Gerwig were left out. “Of course I wanted it for Margot,” said Gerwig. “But I’m just happy we all get to be there together.” Robbie previously expressed a similar sentiment: “Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is.” Gerwig told Time, “A friend’s mom said to me, ‘I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated.’ I said, ‘But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.’ She was like, ‘Oh, that’s wonderful for you!’ I was like, ‘I know!'” In January, The Daily Beast’s Laura Bradley wrote that Gerwig’s “egregious” snub “illustrates multiple frustrating impulses within the Academy, most of all its historic failure to recognize and celebrate female directors.”