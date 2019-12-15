Greta Thunberg Apologizes After Saying World Leaders Should Be ‘Put Against a Wall’ in Speech

Read it at BBC
Greta Thunberg has apologized for saying she thought world leaders should be “put up against a wall” during a speech to Fridays for Future climate protesters in Turin. “World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities, but we have to make sure they cannot do that,” she said in Turin. “We will make sure that we put them against the wall, and they will have to do their job to protect our futures.” She apologized for her remarks on Saturday, saying she did not realize the term was associated with execution by firing squad because it does not have the same connotation in her native Swedish language. “That’s what happens when you improvise speeches in a second language,” she said Saturday.