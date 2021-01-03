Greta Thunberg at 18: I Want to Save the Planet—and New Bike Headlights
The Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg, whose Fridays for Future climate strikes sparked a global movement among young people, says she wants people to save the planet for her 18th birthday on Sunday—but also wouldn’t mind some new headlights for her bicycle. In an interview with the Guardian, Thunberg said she would no longer be buying new clothes, opting to borrow or buy second-hand instead. She also said despite vowing never to fly herself, she does not hold a grudge against anyone who does fly or who have children. “I’m not telling anyone else what to do, but there is a risk when you are vocal about these things and don’t practice as you preach, then you will become criticized for that and what you are saying won’t be taken seriously,” she said. When asked if having children is irresponsible, she said she did not consider it selfish and that it is “not the people who are the problem, it is our behavior.”