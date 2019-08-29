CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    FEAT

    Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrives in New York After Sailing Across the Atlantic

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York Harbor on Wednesday after sailing over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic. The Swedish teenager sailed from Plymouth in the United Kingdom on a zero-emissions yacht to minimize the carbon footprint of her trip. Thunberg, 16, is attending a United Nations climate conference in New York in September. Upon her arrival, she told reporters that her message for President Trump is to “listen to the science and he obviously doesn’t do that,” according to the BBC. Thunberg and her crew were expected to arrive a few days earlier, but they encountered rough seas off the coast of Nova Scotia that delayed their arrival. Thunberg does not fly because of airplanes’ high gas emissions.

    Read it at BBC