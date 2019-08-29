CHEAT SHEET
Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Arrives in New York After Sailing Across the Atlantic
Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York Harbor on Wednesday after sailing over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic. The Swedish teenager sailed from Plymouth in the United Kingdom on a zero-emissions yacht to minimize the carbon footprint of her trip. Thunberg, 16, is attending a United Nations climate conference in New York in September. Upon her arrival, she told reporters that her message for President Trump is to “listen to the science and he obviously doesn’t do that,” according to the BBC. Thunberg and her crew were expected to arrive a few days earlier, but they encountered rough seas off the coast of Nova Scotia that delayed their arrival. Thunberg does not fly because of airplanes’ high gas emissions.