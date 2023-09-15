Greta Thunberg Smirks as Cops Carry Her Away From Climate Protest
UNSTOPPABLE
The climate activist Greta Thunberg is due in court again in Sweden after cops forcibly removed her from a climate protest on Friday, the BBC reported. Photos from the demonstration, which was held on a road that’s integral for oil transport from Malmö’s harbor, showed Thunberg smirking as a pair of Swedish cops carried her away. Thunberg, 20, is now due in court on Sept. 27 on a charge of disobeying a police order to leave a protest—the same charge she was slapped with in July for protesting fossil fuels. The July demonstration reportedly brought traffic to a standstill outside the same harbor and, as on Friday, Thunberg had to be forcibly removed by police. Thunberg was fined 1,500 Swedish crowns ($134) for that incident on July 24.