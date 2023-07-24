CHEAT SHEET
    Greta Thunberg Fined for Disobeying Police at Climate Protest

    ‘ABSURD’

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Police remove Greta Thunberg as they move climate activists from the organization Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, who are blocking the entrance to Oljehamnen in Malmo, Sweden, June 19, 2023.

    Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via Reuters

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg was fined by a Swedish court on Monday after she was found guilty of disobeying a police order at a protest. Thunberg, 20, admitted disobeying the order in the southern Swedish city of Malmö last month but pleaded not guilty because she believed she was acting out of necessity. “It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it,” she told reporters in the court. Earlier, she told the court: “I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term.” She was ordered to pay a $144 fine and an additional $96 to a fund for crime victims, with the fine being applied in proportion to her reported income.

    Read it at Reuters
