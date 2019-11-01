CHEAT SHEET
NOPE
Greta Thunberg: Meeting With Trump Would Be a ‘Waste of Time, Really’
Great Thunberg dismissed the idea of confronting President Donald Trump on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, stating the hypothetical meeting would be “a waste of time, really.” The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist first caught the attention of the president after her impassioned climate change speech at the United Nations in September. “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump wrote on Twitter in response to her speech.
But when DeGeneres asked Thunberg if she would meet with Trump to discuss climate change, the teenager shrugged it off. “I don’t understand why I would do that,” Thunberg said. “I don’t see what I could tell him that he hasn’t already heard, and I just think it would be a waste of time, really.”
In Friday’s interview, Thunberg also admitted she was shocked to see her initial climate strike in Sweden evolve into a impactful global movement. “I would never have expected that something like that would happen,” she said. “I just thought I need to do whatever I can do, and it’s obviously not going to be enough, but at least it’s something. I needed to, just for myself, make sure that I did whatever I could, so I could look myself in the eye in this crisis.”