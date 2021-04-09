Greta Thunberg Snubs UN Climate Conference Over Coronavirus ‘Vaccine Nationalism’
RAIN CHECK
In November, global leaders are set to descend on Glasgow, Scotland, for the UN climate conference—but the world’s most famous climate activist, Greta Thunberg, has absolutely no intention of being there. In a Friday morning Twitter thread, the 18-year-old said she would “love” to attend the conference, but will refuse to do so when the global vaccine rollout remains so unequal. “Inequality and climate injustice is already the heart of the climate crisis,” she wrote. “If people can’t be vaccinated and travel to be represented equally, that’s undemocratic and would worsen the problem.” Thunberg said that the British government should delay the conference until more of the world’s population has access to vaccines. “We don’t have to wait for conferences nor anyone or anything else to dramatically start reducing our emissions.” she wrote. British media has reported that the conference could be pushed back again to 2022, but the government is adamant that as many as 30,000 people could attend.