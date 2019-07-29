CHEAT SHEET
SEAS OF CHANGE
Greta Thunberg to Sail to U.S. For United Nations Climate Action Summit
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish girl who has become one of the world's leading activists against climate change, will make a spectacular entrance to the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City. She confirmed Monday morning that she'll be sailing across the Atlantic from the U.K. to the U.S. in a 60ft racing yacht. “Good news! I’ll be joining the UN Climate Action Summit in New York, COP25 in Santiago and other events along the way. I’ve been offered a ride on the 60ft racing boat Malizia II. We’ll be sailing across the Atlantic Ocean from the U.K. to NYC in mid August.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged world leaders to come to the summit on 23 September to establish “concrete, realistic plans” to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.