Greta Thunberg’s Climate March Speech Interrupted by Heckler
Greta Thunberg’s Sunday speech at an event in Amsterdam was interrupted by a heckler apparently upset that she’d invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to join her on stage. “As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice,” Thunberg said as she brought the women up on stage. “Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity.” A man walked onto the stage after the women spoke and told an unphased Thunberg, “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” before he was ushered off the stage. Before Thunberg’s speech, there was a small crowd waving Palestinian flags.