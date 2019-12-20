Gretchen Carlson Blasts Greta Van Susteren for Giving Bill O’Reilly a Platform
Gretchen Carlson took her former Fox News colleague Greta Van Susteren to task on Thursday for inviting disgraced host Bill O’Reilly to be a guest on her new Discovery channel show about celebrity pets. “This is a total wtf moment,” Carlson tweeted. “Finding out @greta who was the first @foxnews talent to come out against me after I filed my harassment lawsuit against Roger Ailes ... starts a new celeb-pet TV show ... and is giving Bill O’Reilly a platform to be one of her guests.”
“Does she know that he is an accused serial predator of women and paid out one ... just one ... $32 million dollars? This is a disgrace. @Discovery what are you thinking?” she added. “Why not see if Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose are available with their pets too? All this as women who have the courage to come forward don’t work again or get asked to be interviewed with their pets. Give me a break.”
After Carlson went public with her sexual harassment allegations against Roger Ailes, Van Susteren sided with the then Fox News chief, calling Carlson a “disgruntled employee” and telling The Daily Beast, “The facts I know are that this is not the Roger Ailes I’ve ever heard about or seen.”