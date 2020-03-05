Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Backs Biden Ahead of Next Week’s Primary
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has thrown her support behind Joe Biden for president ahead of her state’s big primary next week on March 10. Whitmer announced her support Thursday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe ahead of an expected Biden campaign stop in Detroit. It’s a significant endorsement as Biden’s rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, narrowly beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan’s primary back in 2016. Whitmer said she was thankful that President Obama and Biden had stepped in to save the auto industry after the financial crash. She posted on Twitter shortly after her Morning Joe spot: “We need a president who will show up and fight for Michiganders, and @JoeBiden has proven time and again that he has our back. I am proud to both endorse him and announce that I will be joining his campaign as a co-chair.”