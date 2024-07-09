Gretchen Whitmer: I Won’t Run for Prez Even If Biden Steps Aside
TRUE BLUE
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that she would not pursue the Democratic nomination for president this year even if Joe Biden does bow to mounting pressure to stand down. Asked by the Associated Press about the whispers that she could replace Biden at the head of the party, Whitmer responded that they were “a distraction more than anything.” Taking a swipe at a Politico report from last week, she added, “I don’t like seeing my name in articles like that because I’m totally focused on governing and campaigning for the ticket.” Politico had reported that, in the wake of Biden’s disastrous debate performance, Whitmer had called up his campaign chairperson to disavow the chatter that she could be tapped in his stead. The outlet cited a source “close to a potential Whitmer rival for the Democratic presidential nomination.” Speaking to the AP, the Michigan governor groused, “I think it’s frustrating that there are news outlets that will publish something that a potential future opponent’s staff person would say.”