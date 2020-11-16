Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Trump’s Top Coronavirus Adviser Won‘t Bully Me Into Ignoring Science

Read it at CNN
It’s only been a month since an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and violently overthrow the state government was busted—but it seems no lessons have been learned in the White House. President Donald Trump’s favorite COVID-19 adviser, Scott Atlas, went after Whitmer shorty after she announced Michigan’s new pandemic restrictions, urging people to “rise up” against the new public-health measures. “You get what you accept,” he wrote. Responding to Atlas Sunday night, Whitmer told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “We know that the White House likes to single us out here in Michigan, me out in particular. I’m not going to be bullied into not following reputable scientists and medical professionals.”