Bobby Hart, best known for writing some of the Monkees’ biggest hits, has died at the age of 86. Friend and co-author Glenn Ballantyne said he passed away at his home in Los Angeles, having been suffering from poor health since he broke his hip last year, according to the Associated Press. Alongside collaborator Tommy Boyce, the writer and producer was behind some of the band’s biggest tracks, penning six of the songs in their smash-hit eponymous debut album. In a testament to their importance, the band’s Micky Dolenz wrote in a forward to Hart’s 2015 memoir, “I always credit them not only with writing many of our biggest hits, but, as producers, being instrumental in creating the unique Monkee sound we all know and love.” Together they were behind the band’s first number one hit, “Last Train to Clarksville,” as well as “I’m Not Your Steppin’ Stone,” with Hart credited too for the band’s theme tune, which includes the iconic line “Hey, hey, we’re the Monkees.” Boyce died in 1994, but a documentary called “The Guys Who Wrote ‘Em” was made about the pair in 2014. Hart married twice, latterly to Mary Ann Hart, and had two children in his first marriage. Hart and Boyce campaigned for JFK in 1968 and, reaching their own fame, also appeared in sitcoms and released their own albums.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Misses Emmys Reunion Amid Illness
Grey’s Anatomy icon Eric Dane didn’t show up for a planned Primetime Emmy appearance alongside former co-star Jesse Williams as a tribute to the long-running medical drama. The 52-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April, pulled out of the show at the last minute, according to Deadline, leaving Williams to present an award alone. Emmy organizers had promised the reunion to mark 20 years of Grey’s Anatomy, on which Dane played the part of Dr. Mark Sloan for six series before being written out in a heartbreaking death. Sunday would have been the Euphoria star’s first appearance at a major award ceremony since his diagnosis. Instead, Williams played it straight as he presented the Drama Series Directing award, with no mention of Grey’s Anatomy, the 22nd series of which premieres on Oct. 9. Dane has spoken candidly about his diagnosis with the fatal neurodegenerative disorder, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, telling People: “I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening… It’s not a dream.”
President Donald Trump took a swipe at his critics but seemingly revealed his thoughts on his supporters in the process. “Smart people don’t like me, you know? And they don’t like what we talk about,” Trump told attendees of a gala at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Saturday. A clip of Trump’s speech, taken by Republican strategist Nicole Kiprilov, showed the crowd chuckling at the remark. Across the aisle, however, the comment raised some eyebrows. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rising Democratic firebrand, wrote in an X post: “I agree! Soooo does MAGA know what this means he thinks of them 😳?” Trump made the quip while talking about Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It must have been traumatic because the parents are conservative people—supposed to be very nice people—living in Utah, and the father turns in the son,” he said. “Boy, that’s a tough deal. Actually, I asked somebody in the FBI, how often does that happen where, knowing even the guilt, that a father will turn in or parents will turn in the son. And he said, ‘Almost never.’” Sought for clarification on Trump’s comments and a response to Crockett, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told the Daily Beast: “All three of Jasmine Crockett’s brain cells are infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar has died at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The two-term governor succumbed to complications related to cancer treatment in Springfield on Sunday morning, his family said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for the love, support, and kindness so many have shown to Jim and our family over these last several months,” they said. He is survived by his wife Brenda, son Brad, and daughter Elizabeth. Edgar revealed his cancer diagnosis in February, and spoke about it in an interview with Politico. “There have been a lot of breakthroughs in the last five years. The hope is, the longer you keep going, maybe they’ll find that silver bullet. There are some other things I want to do in life,” he said at the time, adding that he was feeling “a little normal” after getting chemotherapy. Edgar was known as a moderate Republican who was fiscally conservative but supported progressive social causes. He told Politico earlier this year that he was trying to focus on spending time with family and friends instead of dwelling on the disease: “And I like to trash Trump some, so there’s a lot of things to keep it off my mind.”
Punk-rap duo Bob Vylan stirred controversy after calling slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk a “piece of s---” during their Amsterdam performance on Saturday. Frontman Bobby Vylan—a stage name for Pascal Robinson-Foster—declared “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s--- of a human being. The pronouns was/were. [Because] if you talk s---, you will get banged. Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of s---,” according to videos on social media. Kirk, a far-right activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was fatally shot during a college campus event in Utah on Wednesday. The English rapper’s comments have garnered hefty backlash online. On Saturday, the frontman also repeated calls against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and encouraged violence against “fascists and Zionists,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The duo had their U.S. visas revoked earlier this summer following similar comments at Glastonbury Festival, where they led a “death to the IDF” chant, putting their upcoming North American tour in jeopardy.
The Pitt, The Studio and Adolescence dominated at the 77th Primetime Emmys on Sunday. The Studio won the most awards ever for just one season with 13 trophies and The Pitt won in several key categories with its five wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor (Noah Wyle), Supporting Actress (Katherine LaNasa), and more. Seth Rogen, The Studio co-creator, writer, director, and executive producer, was visibly reddened by his show’s sweep, telling the audience during one of several acceptance speeches that he’s “legitimately embarrassed by how happy this makes me.” The Pitt star and EP Noah Wyle won his first Emmy for lead actor in a drama. British drama Adolescence took home eight awards, including for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, and wins in the supporting actor and actress in a Limited Series categories.
Travis Kelce’s proposal to Taylor Swift was a teary affair, according to the NFL superstar and Super Bowl champion. Kelce told FOX NFL Sunday reporter Erin Andrews that his “palms were sweating,” when he was preparing to propose to the pop star. “There were a few tears here and there. I’m an emotional guy,” Kelce said. Andrews wanted to know if there was any “dry mouth” or “nerves” while he was asking the big question. He said would let Swift tell the full story, but after admitting he let out a few tears, he still got a little sentimental. “It’s been an exciting ride up to this day. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her,” he added. Swift and Kelce’s engagement took over the news cycle when it was announced in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26. A wedding date has not been shared publicly, but odds are it won’t be any time around the 2026 Super Bowl.
Sony Picture and Crunchyroll’s newest animated film has hit the theaters, breaking box office records. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle premiered in theaters Friday, bringing in $70 million over its first weekend as of Sunday. This surpassed the previous record holder of biggest anime opening, the 1999 anime movie Pokémon: the First Movie-Mewtwo Strikes Back that garnered $31 million. The anime also broke records as the highest-grossing domestic debut of the year as of now for an animated film. Demon Slayer is a popular Japanese anime and manga series following the plot of a young boy who joins a demon slaying organization after his sister is turned into a demon. With over 220 million copies sold, the series has become a global franchise and one of the most popular animes. Starring Channing Tatum, the anime beat out other Hollywood films such as Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale and The Long Walk. Sony’s success with Demon Slayers rides on the waves of the continued popularity of animated films; KPop Demon Hunters, also produced by Sony, experienced record-breaking success earlier this year. “Put ‘Demon’ in your title and you’re good to go,” said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at ComScore to Variety.
Tommy Norman, a police officer with a large following on social media, was arrested on domestic violence charges on Saturday, according to the North Little Rock Police Department. Authorities shared that Norman, 53, was charged with one count of domestic battery in the third degree. He is currently being held in Pulaski County jail in Little Rock, Arkansas without bond. The arrest report noted that officers responded to a late-night call for a reported assault on Norman’s wife. Norman, a 27-year veteran of the North Little Rock police Department, is set to appear in court on Nov. 6 and has been placed on administrative leave. The police officer grew a large audience on social media for his community engagement efforts. He frequently shares videos raising awareness for local causes and fundraisers. With nearly two million followers on Instagram, his bio states “Being a voice for the voiceless. Love everyone.” His work was also recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021. Norman was one of 16 individuals who received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Chloë Sevigny is in hot water with fans after posting, then quickly deleting, photos with the musician Marilyn Manson. Screenshots are circulating of the images; one shows Sevigny with Manson’s arm around her and the other shows Sevigny nearly licking Manson’s face. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault. A criminal investigation into the allegations cleared Manson. Many of his accusers remained unnamed, but Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco publicly came forward in the case in 2024. Manson was also accused of abuse by his former fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood. Despite the photos no longer being posted on her Instagram story, Sevigny is facing criticism on her account. On her most recent photo, the comment section is filled with people expressing anger about her encounter with Manson. “I will ALWAYS stand with Evan Rachel Wood & every single one of the victims of Marilyn Manson” one person wrote. “I expected more from you, Chloë. This is devastating as a longterm fan, someone who has had the pleasure of meeting you, and as a victim of abuse. I can’t understand why you would support him.” Sevigny, who received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Kitty Menendez in Ryan Murphy’s Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story, did not immediately respond to request for comment.