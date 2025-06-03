‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star: Why TSA Called ‘Bomb Squad’ on Me
Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo revealed that airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) called the “bomb squad” on her over “probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy.” Pompeo said in an interview with Travel + Leisure Thursday that she was detained for an hour by TSA in March over a bag of organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, the upscale Los Angeles grocery chain. “They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in. And I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” the actress said. When she asked if she could simply discard the snack, TSA said she had to wait for the bomb squad to examine her bag of seeds. “They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds. My protein on the plane!” she said. Pompeo almost missed her flight and recalled thinking that “no one would ever believe this!” The veteran Grey’s actress added that she loves to travel, despite being a nervous flier. “I like to hold my kids’ hands when I take off, which is probably a little selfish, and they’re probably feeling my anxiety,” she admitted.