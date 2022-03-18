‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Benched Amid Probe of Life Story

A Grey’s Anatomy writer has been placed on leave as Disney investigates whether she fabricated parts of her life story that became the basis of episodes and were chronicled in personal essays, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Suspicions about Elisabeth Finch’s accounts of her struggles were reportedly raised by her estranged wife, the magazine says. According to the Ankler, a newsletter that broke the story, Finch has said she survived a rare bone cancer, lost a kidney and part of her leg, had an abortion during chemotherapy, and was the victim of sexual abuse—though it’s not clear what details are under scrutiny now. “Ms. Finch will not disclose her private health matters. Likewise, she will not speak about her pending divorce from her estranged wife, Jennifer Beyer, or comment on any statements that Ms. Beyer may have made to third parties about Ms. Finch,” Finch’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told The Hollywood Reporter.
