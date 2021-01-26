These Are the Most Stylish (and Comfortable) Slippers Ever

These days, I’m not spending very much time outside. Instead, I’m focusing on making my inside as comfortable as possible. That means revamping my work from home setup and, most importantly, figuring out what is proper work from home attire. I want something warm and cozy for my feet — something like socks except, well, better. If you didn’t think that existed, me neither. That was, until I learned about Greys.

Greys are made out of felted wool and might just be the most comfortable shoes, not just slippers, I’ve ever worn. Similar to other wool slippers like the ever-popular Glerups, Greys feature a rubber sole that provides traction so you can wear these both indoors or outside. The silhouette is beautiful — unlike Glerups, these make me feel like I’m wearing stylish boots instead of house shoes — and the wool is temperature regulating, meaning my feet stay at the perfect temp. They are easy to put on thanks to a beautiful leather pull tab on the back and oh yeah, they can be worn with or without socks—it’s up to you.

My favorite part about them? That’s easy—they have a little protection on the front of the shoe. This means when I’m shuffling around late at night or early in the morning, my toes are un-stubbable. I’ve never loved a slipper so much — or felt so stylish in one, either.

Greys Outdoor Slipper Boot Buy at Huckberry $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

