Grieving Family Sues Funeral Home for ‘Accidentally’ Cremating Daughter
YIKES
A family is suing a Las Vegas funeral home that they say “accidentally” cremated the body of their daughter ahead of a planned open-casket funeral. Loren Chavez was shot dead and found alongside the body of her husband who died by suicide in September, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. When Chavez’s parents dropped off clothes in which her body was intended to be dressed for the funeral, workers at Davis Funeral Home and Memorial Park said Chavez wasn’t in the system. The parents left but were called back later due to an emergency, the lawsuit claims, and were told their daughter had been cremated by mistake. Christian Morris, the lawyer representing Chavez’s family, says they were devastated and had been looking forward to seeing their daughter once more. Mike Wilfong, the funeral home’s general manager, confirmed the error had taken place and said his organization is doing “everything we can” to fix the issue which led to the mistake.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.