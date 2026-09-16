Grim Discovery in Grand Canyon Search for Missing Hiker

The wife of a hiker missing for more than two weeks has appealed for prayers after unidentified remains were recovered from the Grand Canyon. Carrie Smith acknowledged the discovery Tuesday as authorities continued searching for Timothy Allen Smith, 53. “We ask that you continue to pray alongside us,” she wrote on Facebook. National Park Service personnel recovered the remains Monday from beside the Colorado River near Crystal Rapid, CNN reported. The location is roughly 10 river miles downstream of Phantom Ranch. Medical examiners in Coconino County have not established the person’s identity. Smith has been missing since flooding struck Bright Angel Canyon on Aug. 29. His companions John Giusti, 46, and Brent Rosenkranz, 42, both from Granbury, Texas, were later confirmed dead. The disaster prompted the rescue of around 80 people and wrecked footbridges and part of the park’s water system, according to the New York Post. The Park Service has released no further details.