Grim Discovery Made After Swimmer Vanishes in Suspected Shark Attack

A body has been recovered near the area where a swimmer vanished in California last week amid reports of a shark attack. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found in the ocean south of Davenport Beach, close to where 55-year-old Erica Fox went missing. Because of the proximity to the earlier incident, the agency said it is coordinating with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office and the Pacific Grove Police Department. Fox, a triathlete described by family as an “exceptional swimmer,” was reported missing just after noon on Dec. 21 at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, according to a joint statement from the Coast Guard and local authorities. Fox’s father told ABC affiliate KSBW that family members identified the body based on the clothing she was wearing. Family members said Fox was wearing a shark deterrent anklet when she disappeared, according to KSBW. After she went missing, two witnesses told authorities the swimmer “may have encountered a shark.” A Coast Guard official said one witness reported seeing a shark with a body in its mouth before it submerged. Authorities said the search was suspended after more than 15 hours of operations covering over 84 square nautical miles. Several nearby beaches were closed through Tuesday.