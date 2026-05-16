Grim New Update in Search for 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie

Nearly 100 days after Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home, sources have delivered a grim new update—there have not been any new leads in months, reports Page Six. Investigators have largely been working off limited evidence, including a single strand of hair, a glove discovered near the property, and unsettling doorbell footage showing an armed, masked man at the property around the time of her disappearance. “There’s not one single lead since that footage was released,” one source told Page Six. “Although you don’t see his face, you can see his eyes, we know how tall he is, there’s a recognizable backpack….come on.” Those close to the family are reportedly growing frustrated by the lack of progress in the case while also returning to their everyday lives, including Nancy, who has returned to hosting the Today show. The Guthrie family reportedly has not hired a private investigator, with the case remaining under the control of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI, which is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.