Grimes and Chelsea Manning Split After Three Months

After just a few months, the relationship between singer Grimes and whistleblower Chelsea Manning is over. While the pair started dating in March, sources told Page Six the couple have already called it quits and had even been “breaking up for a while.” According to the New York Post the pair were “getting serious” after Grimes split from Elon Musk for the second time earlier this year, and while reps for both Grimes and Manning did not confirm the breakup, Grimes is reportedly already back on the dating scene.