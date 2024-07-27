Grimes and Her Mom Accuse Musk Of Taking Son X to Olympics

Grimes’ mother, Sandy Garossino, took to X Saturday morning to plead with Elon Musk let his 4-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, see his great-grandmother, who has entered “end-of-life palliative care.”

She claimed he was refusing to honor a custody agreement with Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, and instead had taken X, four, to the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The X thread was the latest salvo in a dispute between Musk and Grimes which has seen her and her mother use X, the platform Musk owns, to reach him.

The thread opens, “Dear Elon @elonmusk It was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it. I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you.”

“As you know, my 93 year old mother is now at end-of-life palliative care,” Garossino continues. “She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met. She was thrilled for the kids’ planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today. But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled.”

Musk is currently at the Paris Olympics, although it is unconfirmed if X is with him too. He was not seen with Musk on Friday night, but the mogul did post to his own X account from the ceremont. Grimes has also reposted the thread on her X account.

The Daily Beast reached out to Grimes and Musk for comment.

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” Garossino added.

Garossino also warned that Musk has not informed them “where are the other children, and with whom,” adding that “they are scheduled to be with their mother. They were expected here in Canada.”

Musk and Grimes had three children together during their three-year relationship between 2018 and 2021. Musk has had 12 children with three different women.

“I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes,” she went on. “Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless.”

“Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now,” Garossino concluded her plea.

The custody battle between Grimes and Musk began when he sued his ex-partner in September 2023 to “establish the parent-child relationship,” opening a window into Musk and Grimes’ relationship. Grimes, who has also struggled in the past to contact Musk, opted to use X to try to reach him in 2023 as the battle heated up. Grimes replied to a post by Walter Isaacson’s X account, Musk’s biographer, writing “tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.”

Grimes also voiced support for Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, earlier this week after the billionaire told the psychologist Jordan Peterson that his son “died” and that he “was essentially tricked into signing documents” authorizing Vivian’s transition. She later sought legal permission to abandon using the surname Musk.

Grimes wrote in a post on X on Thursday, “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.” Wilson took shots at Musk on Threads, saying, “I look pretty good for a dead bitch.”