Grimes Reveals Her Daughter With Elon Musk Has a New Name
Grimes says her daughter with Elon Musk, Exa, has a new name. Last week Grimes shared a picture of the 1-year-old and replied to a fan’s comment saying: “She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognize that).” The singer explained she’d chosen the question-mark symbol because it stands for “curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.” Grimes inadvertently revealed ?’s existence in a wild interview with Vanity Fair following her breakup with the Tesla CEO. Together they also have a son whom they named X AE A-12, but they also had to rethink that decision in order to comply with California law. In the end they went with “X Æ A-XII.”