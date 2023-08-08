Grimes: Elon Isn’t Transphobic, He Just Hates ‘Woke Culture’
SURE, CLAIRE
Between defending Doja Cat from her fans and Lizzo from her sexual harassment accusers, Grimes has had a busy week. But she still found time recently to sit down with Wired for a wide-ranging interview that kept circling back to the problem of her billionaire ex-partner, Elon Musk. In between reminiscing that dating the right-wing edgelord was “like, the best internship ever,” the Canadian musician revealed that she did sit down with him for “a big, long conversation” about “the trans thing” after their breakup and his takeover of Twitter. (Musk has systematically dismantled many of Twitter’s long-standing rules designed to protect the LGBTQ+ community, regularly promotes transphobic content, and recently called the word “cisgender” a “slur.”) “And it came down to pretty much every way that you transition can cause fertility issues,” Grimes said. “I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture.” Separately, she also shared that Musk “steals a lot of my memes,” and took credit for the idea of challenging Zuckerberg to a literal dick-measuring contest. “I was like, why don’t you cut to the chase and get out a ruler,” she said. “I didn’t think he was going to tweet it.”