Grimes Says She’s Squashed Her Beef With Elon’s Other Baby Mama
‘PLZ DON’T BE ANGRY’
Grimes, the mother to three of Elon Musk’s children, says that she’s talked things out with the mother of the billionaire’s recently born twins, and that both women are excited to have their brood “grow up together.” In a Sunday tweet, Grimes said she wanted to “de-escalate the narrative” that exploded after she appealed to Musk biographer Walter Isaacson for help earlier this week. On Sept. 7, the Canadian musician publicly asked Isaacson to tell Shivon Zilis, the Neuralink executive who secretly delivered Musk’s twins in 2021, just weeks before the second Grimes-Musk baby arrived, “to unblock me.” Grimes alleged in her entreaty that the situation was “utterly ripping my family apart.” Evidently some part of the message got through. On Sunday night, Grimes shared, “I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.” Calling her earlier language “a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me,” Grimes said she “now totally understand[s] what happened and totally forgive[s] the situation.”