Melania Trump is getting in the Christmas spirit in her own way as she prepares to reclaim her dreaded White House holiday decorating duties as first lady.

During President-elect Donald Trump’s first term, the former model made headlines for comments she made about the holiday and her controversial decorating choices, including the infamous “murder trees.”

“I’m working … my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” said Mrs. Trump in a viral 2018 leaked recording.

Despite Melania’s checkered past on Christmas, sources close to the soon-to-be second-time first lady allege that she is willing to again perform the ceremonial duties of her position, but “under her own terms,” reported People magazine.

“That includes decorating the White House for the Christmas holidays,” one source in her Palm Beach social circle told People. “She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste.”

As for whether her attitude about the importance of the forthcoming holiday has changed, the source said, “I doubt it.”

Sources said the amount of time that Melania is willing to spend on festive duties will largely revolve around her 18-year-old son Barron Trump’s needs.

Regardless of how much invested the incoming-first lady is in getting 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. into the holiday spirit, her friend Robin Bernstein told People, “Melania has exquisite taste and will make the White House beautiful and magical.”

“She agrees that Christmas is a magical time of the year, and she definitely gets into it, and will continue to get into it,” Bernstein continued.

Others in her circle even claimed her revised approach to Christmas at the White House may “surprise” people. After her mother’s death in January, one source said, “she will seek to make her own traditions, and we may all be surprised.”

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus with the North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD. Oliver Contreras/The Washington Post via Getty Images

While some close to Melania claim it is “not likely” that she will treat the White House as her main residence, Barron’s studies at New York University may lead to her spending more time in Washington DC than otherwise.

“This doesn’t mean she is gung-ho; it just means she will do what she has to do. And that is nothing new,” one source added.

During Donald Trump’s, first term, the former model made headlines for her dislike of the festive season. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Regardless of her feelings about holiday decorating, Melania will indeed re-enter the White House with her own line of Christmas ornaments.

She made a recent appearance on Fox News to hawk her “Merry Christmas, AMERICA!” collection of “limited edition” ornaments, which she unveiled in September.

The bobbles are the third-edition of Melania’s holiday side hustle that she began shortly after her husband lost the 2020 presidential election.

Whether or not her Christmas creations will make it onto one of the Trump White House’s trees, however, remains to be seen.