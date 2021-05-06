Grindr Users Targeted by Armed Thieves in Georgia: Cops
NICE TO MEET Y...
Police are warning users of Grindr to be vigilant after at least eight people were robbed after meeting up for first dates with men they met on the popular gay dating app, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “After the date concludes, the suspect will rob the victim, often taking their wallets, keys or even vehicles,” Atlanta PD Sgt. Rodney Jones said at a news conference on Wednesday. “The person typically has a handgun. They’re on a normal date, and after the date concludes they’ll just rob the person of their belongings.” One victim was carjacked last month after meeting up with someone he had matched with on Grindr, cops said. Investigators are looking for two suspects, and said there could be others involved.